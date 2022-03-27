Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $84.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03. Popular has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

