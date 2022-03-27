Polkadex (PDEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $867,169.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00011645 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and approximately $867,169.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.30 or 0.07028999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,742.05 or 1.00051570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00043848 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

