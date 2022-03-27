Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in March

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pjsc Lukoil stock remained flat at $$6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. Pjsc Lukoil has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Pjsc Lukoil ( OTCMKTS:LUKOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.09 billion for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

