Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $256.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,849 shares of company stock worth $21,606,781. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

