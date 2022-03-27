Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Million

Brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) to post $135.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.76 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $554.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 438,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,702.00 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

