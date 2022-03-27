Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.93.

NYSE PHR opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

