PhoenixDAO Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $101,000.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00036193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00112876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.