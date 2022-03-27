Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $33.88 Average PT from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,477. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,357,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

