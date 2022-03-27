PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PHAS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 598,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,058. The company has a market cap of $54.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,729 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

