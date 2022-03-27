Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.86. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 600 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 16.13%.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

