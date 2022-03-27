Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Afonso Reis e Sousa Sells 5,622 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £6,409.08 ($8,437.44).

Petrofac stock opened at GBX 106.70 ($1.40) on Friday. Petrofac Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £554.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

