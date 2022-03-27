PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.63

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.63 and traded as high as $52.98. PetroChina shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 189,067 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.
PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
