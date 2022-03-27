PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.63

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.63 and traded as high as $52.98. PetroChina shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 189,067 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 93.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PetroChina by 144.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 165.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 23.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the period.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

