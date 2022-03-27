Peony Market Capitalization Achieves $60.43 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Peony has a total market cap of $60.43 million and approximately $227,144.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 171,720,674 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

