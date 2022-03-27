Pennon Group’s (PNN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.95) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,150.33 ($15.14).

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,023 ($13.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,045.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,138.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 637.47 ($8.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.58). The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.39.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

