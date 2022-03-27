Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.63. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 187 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

