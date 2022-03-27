Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $555.71. 1,975,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,082. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $344.10 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.41 and its 200 day moving average is $510.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.