Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 267,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $112.37. 1,635,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

