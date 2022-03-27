Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 10,901 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.29. 10,101,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997,150. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

