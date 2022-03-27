Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 333,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

