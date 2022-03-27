Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $9.78 Million Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.35% of Ingevity worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 90.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,457. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

