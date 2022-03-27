Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $13.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,287,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $253.85. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $36,241,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

