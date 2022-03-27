Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.60. 4,198,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,367. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

