Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

PAX stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $888.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of -0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 32.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 222,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 202,965 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 90,099 shares during the last quarter.

