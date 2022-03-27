Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to report $7.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.18 billion and the highest is $7.72 billion. Paramount Global posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year sales of $30.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 billion to $32.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.62 billion to $34.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paramount Global.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Paramount Global stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.48. 7,540,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,771,064. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Global (PARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.