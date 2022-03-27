Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,749 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 80,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $27.59. 5,988,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501,975. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

