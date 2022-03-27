Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 2,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 584,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Halliburton by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of HAL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,793,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,040,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

