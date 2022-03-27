Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1,071.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

