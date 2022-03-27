Parallel Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 627.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGT traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $112.91. 2,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.50. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $118.65.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

