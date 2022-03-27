Parallel Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after buying an additional 77,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 603,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 409,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

