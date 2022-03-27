Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after buying an additional 395,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 724,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

BATS:NULV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. 153,494 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.