Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 119,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. 1,442,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

