Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) versus Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Financial Review

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

1.8% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Paragon 28 and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 6 0 3.00 Boston Scientific 0 3 9 1 2.85

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 64.13%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $49.31, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Paragon 28’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paragon 28 and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $147.46 million 8.16 -$13.69 million N/A N/A Boston Scientific $11.89 billion 5.22 $1.04 billion $0.69 63.04

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon 28.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific 8.63% 14.43% 7.40%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Paragon 28 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.