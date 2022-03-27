Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5,018.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.52.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

