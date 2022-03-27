Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to announce sales of $429.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.42 million and the lowest is $384.57 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

