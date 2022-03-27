Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $675.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $614.94.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $622.40 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.72 and a 1-year high of $622.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.93.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

