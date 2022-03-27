Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Boosted by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $622.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,179. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.72 and a 52 week high of $622.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

