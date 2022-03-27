Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.13. 440,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average is $140.20. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

