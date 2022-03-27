PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 764,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $287,028,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

