Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $22.95 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

