Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 540.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,746,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.