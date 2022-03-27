OTCMKTS:DEXSF (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Down 67.7% in March

OTCMKTS:DEXSF (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,800 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 3,195,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.3 days.

DEXSF stock opened at 8.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 7.78. OTCMKTS:DEXSF has a twelve month low of 6.95 and a twelve month high of 8.37.

Get OTCMKTS:DEXSF alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OTCMKTS:DEXSF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:DEXSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:DEXSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.