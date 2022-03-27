Oshkosh Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $5.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.35.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

NYSE:OSK opened at $107.54 on Friday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after buying an additional 161,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,865,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,302 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.