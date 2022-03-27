Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 2.7%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 3,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,922,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 104,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 128,684 shares during the period. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

