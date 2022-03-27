Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $143.04 million and approximately $686,663.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.01 or 0.07035375 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,494.69 or 0.99849512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00046376 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 143,850,204 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.