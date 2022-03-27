Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.94

Shares of Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 206237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The company has a market capitalization of C$238.94 million and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54.

About Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

