OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.30. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 16,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.