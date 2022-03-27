OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.30. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 16,673 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
