Oppenheimer Lowers Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Market Perform

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

TMDI stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.92. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 2,253.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Titan Medical by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 181,046 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

