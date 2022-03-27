Oppenheimer Lowers Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Market Perform

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
TMDI stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.92. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.
