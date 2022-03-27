Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $46.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.82 million. Open Lending posted sales of $44.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $222.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.29 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $272.57 million, with estimates ranging from $266.34 million to $274.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

LPRO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 711,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,548. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after purchasing an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 36.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 781,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

