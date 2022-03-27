Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Ooma has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

