Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Onconova Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

